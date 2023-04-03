The New York Times reported that Boupendza had fallen to his death from his 11th-floor residence. The Gabonese soccer player lived in China and played for the Chinese Super League club Zhejiang FC.

Who was Aaron Boupendza?

“We are saddened to hear of the tragic passing of former FC Cincinnati forward Aaron Boupendza earlier today at his home in China,” FC Cincinnati said in a social media statement. “Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and teammates. He was a loved member of the FC Cincinnati family, and we offer our condolences to all who knew him.”

Boupendza signed to Cincinnati from the Saudi Pro League in June 2023, WLWT reported. He played with the team for two years, making 24 club appearances during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.