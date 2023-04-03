According to a 2022 Pew Research report, approximately 6 million U.S. adults identify as Afro-Latino, representing about 2% of the U.S. adult population and 12% of the adult Latino population. Notably, about 1 in 7 Afro-Latinos — approximately 800,000 adults — do not identify as Hispanic. However, some unapologetically embrace their Blackness.

This year’s celebration would be incomplete without recognizing eight pioneering Afro-Latinos who proudly embraced their African roots and significantly shaped politics and activism for Black and brown communities in the U.S. and Latin America.