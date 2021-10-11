Recently, we finally learned what medical emergency ailed Deion Sanders this past spring. We can, for certain, view him as a survivor after beating a bout with bladder cancer. Having his bladder surgically removed has allowed him to be considered cancer-free. For that, we are all so grateful, but Sanders has always been an interesting figure to me. His battle with bladder cancer wasn’t his first serious medical ailment. In his post-NFL life, he has persevered, and I think he has been a great example for aging athletes and men alike.

Health battles haven’t stopped Deion Sanders from being great

During a routine surgery to repair a dislocated toe and an inflamed nerve, the NFL Hall of Famer experienced complications afterwards. Blood clots obstructed blood flow to two of his toes; this resulted in amputation for Sanders. Seemingly, he has since bounced back from that seamlessly.

As we see him continue to credit his faith throughout his journey, “Coach Prime” never lets us see him down. On the same leg on which Sanders’ blood clots were surgically removed, you sport a scar as proof of the ordeal. That shin and calf area is actually considerably smaller than his other leg. But again, he has forged ahead.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders and head coach Todd Bowles at the 2025 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp (Photo: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

When I watch the former Super Bowl champion take on these setbacks, I’m always reminded how important it is for all of us to stay on top of our health. With him being as proactive as he has been, it’s allowed him to get in front of the worst of results more times than not. It’s pretty common for retired athletes to let themselves go after their playing days. Whether it be due to lack of activity, depression, or some combination of the two, it just isn’t the healthiest path.

Deion Sanders leads by example

The fear that many men have of getting themselves checked out needs to be left in the past. Through Sanders’ actions and his proactivity, he’s still able to be there for his family as a father. He’s also able to still be here for his team as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. His availability for his family and team is invaluable. Without him being comfortable in his manhood to remain healthy, this literally doesn’t happen.

Cancer kills. Hell, the blood clots do too. These were matters of life and death that Sanders met the moment. This isn’t to say there wasn’t any fear or uncertainty in these times for him either. But his desire to still be here for his loved ones continued to win out. I’m pretty sure he wanted to be there for himself, too. It’s been an amazing example for me, and to the young athletes that he leads, it’s an amazing example for them as well.