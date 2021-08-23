Two-time WNBA champion A’ja Wilson showed love to her sorority by wearing the new Nike LeBron 21 PEs.

The Las Vegas Aces star belongs to the Divine Nine organization Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. When she played against the Atlanta Dream on Friday, she showed her love for her sorority, Sports Illustrated reported.

The PE (Player Exclusive) comes in a color combination of black, salmon pink and apple green — and yes, those are AKA’s colors.

Basketball fans expressed on social media that they thought it was fitting for Wilson to wear the newly released Nike LeBron 21 PEs.

Wilson’s special edition Nike LeBron 21 PE sneakers were featured on Instagram by Nice Kicks.

“Now, if @nike is smart, they will make sure her shoe has a similar colorway because we will def buy it and make sure it sells out, because that’s what we do !!!!!,” one commenter wrote, referencing Wilson’s own signature shoe with the company.

The post’s comment sections were full of comparisons between the new shoe and LeBron’s former designs.

“They hated this shoe and she has been making them look crazy [fire emoji],” another wrote.

Per Sports Illustrated, Wilson’s performance on the court continues to have a significant impact. The Aces have won back-to-back championships with Wilson since she joined the team in the 2018 WNBA draft.

AKA’s official Instagram wrote a sweet caption on Instagram in celebration of Wilson’s championship rings in 2023.

“Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Is sending major congratulations again to our Sister A’ja Wilson! A’ja secured the 2023 Finals MVP title as the Las Vegas Aces won its second consecutive WNBA Championship, giving the team back-to-back rings!” the post reads.