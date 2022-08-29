Al Roker‘s ex-wife Alice Bell, who was also the mother of his eldest child has died at age 77.
Courtney Roker Laga, the daughter the journalist and Bell adopted during their union, announced the news via an Instagram post on Feb. 10. She uploaded four photos for a slideshow as a tribute to honor her mother’s life, including herself and her 19-month-old daughter, Sky Laga. Although the cause of death is unknown at this time, Bell needed assistance breathing because she was using an oxygen therapy tank in the last two pictures of the image carousel.
“She was my mother, my heart, and the most loving grandmother to Sky,” the caption read. “I was with her for her last breath, and I will carry her love with me always.”
Celebrities and fans of Al Roker responded to the devasting update with compassion and love in the comments section.
“Sending our love,” talk show host Tamron Hall wrote.
“I’m so very sorry for your loss, it truly is a privilege to be there for a loved one’s last moment,” another person said.
“So sad for you 💔 May your Mothers memory be a blessing to you,” someone else commented.
Roker missed the live taping of Today on Feb. 11, a day after his daughter announced Bell’s passing. He returned on Feb. 12, where he met Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and Super Bowl LIX champion Jalen Hurts. He captured and shared the moment with an Instagram photo captioned, “What a thrill to meet #superbowl champion #mvp @philadelphiaeagles quarterback @jalenhurts this morning at the @todayshow.”
Roker and Bell were married for a decade, from 1984 to 1994. Laga is the oldest of Roker’s children. He remarried in 1995 to his colleague Deborah Roberts with whom he shares two daughters, Leila and Nicholas.
Bell wasn’t keen on being in the public eye, so she stayed behind the scenes and kept her life private. The most people saw of her were from pictures her daughter shared over the years in social media posts for Mother’s Day.
“What a joy to celebrate my 36th birthday and mothers day at the same time🎉💕I appreciate, cherish and love the 3 mothers that I have in my life 🙂,” Laga wrote in 2023 to praise her mom, her stepmother Deborah, and her mother-in-law Barbara Laga.
Roker has yet to release a statement regarding Bell’s death.