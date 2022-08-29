Courtney Roker Laga, the daughter the journalist and Bell adopted during their union, announced the news via an Instagram post on Feb. 10. She uploaded four photos for a slideshow as a tribute to honor her mother’s life, including herself and her 19-month-old daughter, Sky Laga. Although the cause of death is unknown at this time, Bell needed assistance breathing because she was using an oxygen therapy tank in the last two pictures of the image carousel.

“She was my mother, my heart, and the most loving grandmother to Sky,” the caption read. “I was with her for her last breath, and I will carry her love with me always.”