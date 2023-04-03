The interim president at Albany State University has addressed the campus community after a shooting occurred during homecoming celebrations on Saturday night.
De’Marion Tashawn Daniels was killed; the 19-year-old was not a student at ASU. Five people were injured, including one person who was trying to run for safety, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.
“We are deeply sad that such a celebratory event, such as ASU‘s Homecoming 2024, had to be tragically interrupted by events that took place late in the evening of October the 19th. Our hearts go out to the victims’ family and all those directly affected by these senseless acts of violence,“ Interim President Dr. Lawrence Drake II said in an Instagram clip posted on Monday.
He added, “We are taking every necessary step to ensure the safety of our campus.”
Several videos show ASU students and alumni running for cover as sounds of gunfire are heard. The fatal shooting is believed to have occurred on the school’s East Campus.
Fox 5 Atlanta reported that “Drake also encouraged students to continue going to class and extracurricular activities while the investigation is ongoing” as he confirmed that there is currently no ongoing threat on campus.
No arrests have been made as of now, but students are encouraged to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement or via Albany State’s LiveSafe app.
Drake also said students have been provided counseling resources since the incident.