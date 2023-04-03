The center was designed in collaboration with IKEA to create a welcoming environment for queer students on campus.

“This center represents our commitment to fostering an inclusive, supportive environment for all students as we celebrate diversity and promote an understanding across cultures and identities. We give IKEA a special thank you [as] their dedication to inclusivity has made this vision a reality,” AJ King, director of the LGBTQ+ and Intercultural Resource Center, said in an interview with Howard’s publication The Dig.