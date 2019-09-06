The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a recall of 400 cases of Happy Farms Colby Jack Deli Sliced Cheese due to potential stainless steel contamination.

According to the FDA, the cheese may contain small stainless steel fragments that could cause temporary health risks — and in rare cases, more serious adverse effects. The affected products were sold at Aldi locations.

Which Aldi cheese products are being recalled?

The recall applies to Happy Farms Colby Jack Deli Sliced Cheese, distributed across:

– Connecticut

– Michigan

– Ohio

– Pennsylvania

Details to identify the recalled cheese:

– Expiration dates: July 13 and July 14, 2025

– Product barcode: 4061463330840

– Packaging: Shredded Colby and Monterey Jack cheese in plastic stand-up pouches

The information was reported by USA Today.

What’s the risk level with the recalled cheese?

The recall began on March 19 and has been classified as a Class II recall by the FDA per Taste of Home. According to the FDA, a Class II recall means “use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

What should customers do?

If you purchased the recalled cheese, here’s what to do:

– Check your refrigerator for any bags of Happy Farms shredded Colby Jack cheese with the listed expiration dates and barcode.

– Do not eat the product, even if it looks and smells fine.

– You can either throw the cheese out or return it to an Aldi store for a full refund.