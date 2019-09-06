The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that MadeGood granola bars recalled in December have received a Class II recall classification. The latest update comes after Riverside Natural Foods, Inc. voluntarily recalled more than 2 million cases of MadeGood granola bars, citing a potential safety hazard.

Health.com reported that officials announced the company’s chocolate chip and mixed berry granola bars, along with other products made between January and November 2024, carry a “very small risk” of containing metal fragments. The affected products were distributed in Canada, the U.S., and other international markets.

MadeGood stated that there were “seven complaints out of the hundreds of millions of bars sold” and that no injuries had been reported. The company voluntarily initiated the recall as a precautionary measure and resolved the issue following an extensive investigation.

MadeGood’s granola bars are sold in retail stores worldwide. According to Health.com, the products are available on Amazon, as well as at Target, Whole Foods, Wegmans, CVS, and other stores.

According to the FDA, a Class II classification means the affected products “may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.” The agency adds that “the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote” under this classification.

The FDA classifies recalls into three levels, ranging from the most to the least severe. A Class I recall indicates a “reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”