Alex Foster, a freshman and defensive lineman at Baylor University, died in a shooting in his hometown of Greenville, Mississippi, on Wednesday. The city has declared a state of emergency following his death and has set a nightly curfew to ensure “juvenile safety and parental accountability,” according to Greenville Mayor Errick D. Simmons.

Who was Alex Foster?

Foster was an 18-year-old defensive lineman at Baylor University. He had previously graduated from St. Joseph High School in Madison and was considered a top-20 prospect and 44th defensive lineman recruit by 247Sports. Prior to committing to Baylor, Foster received offers from Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Michigan State and Texas.

“We are heartbroken by the unexpected loss of Alex Foster, a beloved teammate, friend and a cherished part of the Baylor Family,” Baylor football head coach Dave Aranda and athletic director Mack B. Rhoades IV said in a statement, according to KCENTV. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Alex’s family and all those who loved him. In this time of deep sorrow, we draw strength from our faith and the unwavering love of the Baylor community. Our immediate focus is on supporting Alex’s family and his teammates through this devastating loss. Alex’s memory will forever be a part of Baylor University.”

What happened to Alex Foster?

Law enforcement was called after a shooting was reported in a residential/commercial area of Greenville shortly after midnight. Inside a car, they found Foster, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Associated Press. He was taken to a hospital and died 30 to 40 minutes after his arrival.

No arrests have been made at the moment. Greenville Police spokeswoman Major Misty Mew said that police are currently looking for information related to the shooting.

Greenville, Mississippi, has declared a state of emergency following Alex Foster’s fatal shooting

Greenville has put in place a set of safety measures following the shooting. Mayor Errick D. Simmons said it was part of a “surge in violent crimes,” which have included multiple recent shootings and “senseless killings.” Multiple shootings have been investigated in Ma,y although the Greenville Police Department does not report crime statistics, according to the Associated Press.

Simmons announced a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. in order to ensure “juvenile safety and parental accountability.” All nightclubs and establishments open at these times must now close as part of curfew ordinances.

“It’s to protect the lives and well-beings of every Greenville resident in light of this growing crisis. … We cannot stand by and let violence rip through our neighborhoods. Enough is enough,” Simmons said, per the Associated Press.