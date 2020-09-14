A dramatic scene played out in Los Angeles Thursday when U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, D-California, was forcibly removed from a press conference being held by Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. Padilla’s treatment, including being pushed to the ground and handcuffed, has angered many of his Democratic colleagues and shocked many people in the public, even as the Trump administration blames Padilla for his own detention.

Alex Padilla forcefully detained, handcuffed while trying to question Noem

In a video widely circulated across social media, Padilla can be seen being forcibly removed from the press conference being held in LA to address federal intervention in the city following standoffs between protestors and ICE agents. In the video, Padilla attempts to question Noem while being pushed and pulled by several agents. “I am Senator Alex Padilla, and I have questions for the secretary,” he says as several agents surrounding him and shove him out of the room and into a hallway. The California senator is then taken to the ground and held face down as officers cuff his hands behind his back. Another person approaches the person filming the scene, informing them that “there’s no recording allowed out here, per FBI rights” and blocks the rest of the scene from being filmed. Padilla himself later shared the footage, tweeting, “If that’s what they do to a United States senator with a question, imagine what they do to farm workers, day laborers, cooks and the other nonviolent immigrants they are targeting in California and across the country. Or any American that dares to speak up.”

I will not stop… pic.twitter.com/TUgT060yx2 — Alex Padilla (@AlexPadilla4CA) June 12, 2025

Democrats call for answers as administration defends itself

Padilla’s colleagues were quick to defend him and express their outrage at his treatment. Former Vice President Kamala Harris, who previously held the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Padilla, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the senator “was representing the millions of Californians who are demanding answers to this Administration’s actions in Southern California.” She added that his detention was “a shameful and stunning abuse of power.”

This is a shameful and stunning abuse of power.pic.twitter.com/ODTNb92JE4 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 12, 2025

In a tweet, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer demanded “a full investigation into what the hell happened, and what’s going to be done to see that this doesn’t happen again to Senator Padilla or any American citizen.”

We need a full investigation into what the hell happened, and what's going to be done to see that this doesn't happen again to Senator Padilla or any American citizen. pic.twitter.com/LvmR1mCAX9 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 13, 2025

Meanwhile, the Trump administration defended the action, claiming that Padilla was at fault. Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin tweeted, “Senator Padilla chose disrespectful political theatre and interrupted a live press conference without identifying himself or having his Senate security pin on as he lunged toward Secretary Noem.” While Padilla does not appear to be wearing his Senate pin in the video, he clearly states his name and position and does not appear to lung or make any hostile moves toward Noem.

Mr. Padilla was told repeatedly to back away and did not comply with officers’… https://t.co/JkwevrKn3y — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) June 12, 2025

Immigration showdown continues in LA, other areas

The dramatic scene involving Padilla comes as the National Guard continues to be deployed by Trump in Los Angeles, over the objections of Mayor Karen Bass and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, in response to protests against aggressive ICE raids in the city. A federal judge has ruled that Trump must return control of the National Guard to Newsom, but an appellate court paused that ruling, keeping the National Guard troops under Trump’s control for now. Noem said in her press conference that “we are staying here to liberate the city from the socialists and the burdensome leadership that this governor and that this mayor have placed on this country,” which is the comment that prompted Padilla’s interruption.

Before they dragged out Padilla, Noem said, "We are staying here to liberate the city from the socialists and the burdensome leadership that this governor and that this mayor have placed on this country." Sounds close to declaring a regime-change attempt on millions of Americans pic.twitter.com/0RDvkNXSz9 — Jason Kirk (@JasonKirk_fyi) June 12, 2025

Critics of the Trump administration’s handling of the situation in LA argue that the administration is exaggerating the level of violence and unrest in the city, and that the actions of the Trump government — including the aggressive ICE raids and later sending in the National Guard and deploying Marines — are meant to escalate the situation. Neither the Trump administration nor Democrats are backing down, and protests against ICE are spreading to other cities, even before Saturday’s potentially massive nationwide “No Kings” rallies against the administration. The showdown between the administration and its opponents is far from over, with the Padilla incident showing how the standoff appears to be escalating.