Alice Tan Ridley, the talented singer who rose to fame as a star on America’s Got Talent, has died at age 72. Ridley, the mother of actress Gabourey Sidibe, died on March 25, her family announced.

However, the cause of death hasn’t been revealed, per Deadline.

Ridley was born in Lumpkin, Georgia on Dec. 21 1952. She was the second youngest of her eight siblings.

The Georgia native focused on her music career after she moved to New York City in the early 1990s and started singing at several busy locations, including Union Square and Times Square. Ridley performed at New York’s subways for decades, singing gospel and R&B songs. As YouTube became a popular platform, Ridley started to gain attraction by sharing videos of herself performing hits such as “I Will Always Love You,” “I Will Survive” and “My Heart Will Go On.”

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ridley was featured in a 2016 profile in The New York Times where she said her inspirations are jazz and gospel artists as Aretha Franklin.

When did Alice Tan Ridley on America’s Got Talent?

Ridley was a contestant on Season 5 of America’s Got Talent and made it to the semifinals. Six years after competing on the show, Ridley released Never Lost My Way, her debut studio album. She continued to gain popularity in the following years as she performed in various locations worldwide. Ridley, however, retired in 2018 because of health issues.

What are some of Ridley’s other popular appearances?

Ridley appeared as a contestant on the Fox show 30 Seconds to Fame in 2002 and won $25,000. She also competed on Showtime at the Apollo three years later. Additionally, Ridley’s music was featured in the film Heights and on David LaChapelle’s documentary Rize.

Ridley is survived by daughter Gabourey and son Ahmed Sidibe, as well as two brothers, James D. “Jimmy” Ridley and Tommy Lee “Tom-Tom” Cherry, sisters Julia Van Mater-Miller and Mildred Ridley Dent, two grandchildren and other extended family members, per Deadline.