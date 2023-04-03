Hikers discovered the bodies of Qaadir Lewis and Naazir Lewis at the top of Bell Mountain, a popular hiking destination near Hiawassee, Georgia, after 11 a.m. on March 8, according to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Qaadir & Naazir Lewis, 19-year-old twin brothers from Lawrenceville, Georgia, were found shot dead at the summit of Bell Mountain on March 8, 2025. The discovery came just 24 hours after they missed a 7 AM flight.

The GBI medical examiner has completed the autopsies. However, the official ME ruling has yet to be determined, and “results are pending additional forensic tests,” the GBI stated in a news release.

Deputies with the Towns County Sheriff’s Office first arrived at the scene on March 8 after receiving a 911 call about the two teens reportedly dead at the top of the mountain, according to the news release. The sheriff’s office later called the GBI, and both agencies determined in a preliminary investigation that the teens’ deaths were a murder-suicide.