Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour had Blue Ivy Carter all over the news this summer—the 12-year-old wowed concert-goers with her dance number and grand entrance during the set. In the concert film Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, fans looked inside at Beyonce in both roles as a mother and world icon. Blue’s younger siblings, 6-year-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter, are rarely featured in the media but were spotted in behind-the-scenes clips.

According to Access Online, Alicia Keys recently revealed one fact about Rumi: she is also musically inclined. In revisiting her work, the 43-year-old recalled an old memory with one of Queen Bey’s children. Keys shared that the Carter and Dean families are close.

“I remember this so clearly. These are our dear friends and, our family, and everybody in this picture, we are very close and have true love for each other. So obviously, every time you see an angel spirit [like Blue], you’ve got to go down to their level and give them some good, good love,” she said.

Keys said Rumi loves her work and described an encounter at the 2018 Grammys.

“And so, it was just like, ‘How are you? How’s everything feeling? I’m so happy to see you.’ And now, they tell me that Rumi, she sings all my songs. She’s my little pumpkin pie. She is so adorable,” she added.

Rumi was recently captured on social media, cheering for Blue Ivy during her set from the audience with a “We Love You Blue” sign in May. Sir may be the shyest, as he is often unseen. However, the “Break My Soul” singer is shown kissing Sir and holding him on a golf cart in her concert documentary.