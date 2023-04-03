What are some unusual sightings included in the AARO reports?

According to its findings, hundreds of cases were linked to “prosaic objects,” such as balloons, birds and unmanned aerial systems. While AARO thoroughly investigated these cases, hundreds remain unsolved.

There is no evidence of aliens in the ocean, or anywhere

“It is important to underscore that, to date, AARO has discovered no evidence of extraterrestrial beings, activity, or technology,” the report states.

The U.S. military has its own concerns about these unknown objects possibly interfering with aircraft safety. Two reports highlighted “flight safety concerns,” and three reports “described pilots being trailed or shadowed by UAP,” according to the analysis. So far, AARO has not confirmed nor denied that these objects are attributed to international rivals.

Additionally, the report and witnesses stated that many of these sightings involved objects within bodies of water, USA Today reported.