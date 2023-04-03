Aliens living here on Earth have long been a topic of discussion, especially among those who claim to have witnessed unusual sightings of objects that may be of extraterrestrial origin. The latest Pentagon report on UFOs adds more fuel to this conversation, revealing hundreds of unidentified and unexplained aerial phenomena.
The review, provided by the Department of Defense, covers incidents the government refers to as unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAP, rather than UFOs, from May 1, 2023, to June 1, 2024. The All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, or AARO, has received more than 757 UAP reports, including 485 from this period and 272 from 2021 and 2022.
What are some unusual sightings included in the AARO reports?
According to its findings, hundreds of cases were linked to “prosaic objects,” such as balloons, birds and unmanned aerial systems. While AARO thoroughly investigated these cases, hundreds remain unsolved.
There is no evidence of aliens in the ocean, or anywhere
“It is important to underscore that, to date, AARO has discovered no evidence of extraterrestrial beings, activity, or technology,” the report states.
The U.S. military has its own concerns about these unknown objects possibly interfering with aircraft safety. Two reports highlighted “flight safety concerns,” and three reports “described pilots being trailed or shadowed by UAP,” according to the analysis. So far, AARO has not confirmed nor denied that these objects are attributed to international rivals.
Additionally, the report and witnesses stated that many of these sightings involved objects within bodies of water, USA Today reported.
Lawmakers weigh in on UAP sightings and related issues
On Wednesday, Congress leaders held a joint hearing called “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Exposing the Truth” by subcommittees of the House Oversight Committee. The meeting including testimony from several witnesses who voiced their concerns about these unexplained objects possibly violating U.S. airspace, USA Today reported.
While legislators call for more transparency on the issue, others argue that more needs to be done to address classified UFO information.
“The reality is, despite their enormous taxpayer-funded budget, the transparency of the defense department and the intelligence community have long been abysmal,” Rep. Nancy Mace, R-South Carolina, said, per USA Today.
Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wisconsin, shared similar sentiments: “We cannot shy away from the unknown when the stakes are so high,” he said, per USA Today.
“There is something out there,” Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tennessee, said, per ABC News. “The question is: Is it ours, is it someone else’s, or is it otherworldly?”