As of Thursday, Gilbert Arenas’ 18-year-old son, Alijah Arenas, has been placed in a medically induced coma after a car accident in Los Angeles, according to a tweet from ESPN’s senior NBA insider Shams Charania.

Alijah is a top prospect at the University of Southern California. Per TMZ, Alijah was driving his Tesla Cybertruck at the time of the accident.

Alijah Arenas is the oldest child of NBA star Gilbert Arenas

According to People, Gilbert shares four kids, Izela, Alijah, Hamiley and Aloni, with his ex (and longtime partner) Laura Govan. He also shares a daughter named Gia with his ex-girlfriend Lindsey Faulk.

In April 2025, Alijah and his dad sat down for an interview at the McDonald’s All-American Game.

“Our personalities are a little the same. I feel like that’s my dad’s dream too, that I could get to that level,” Alijah said about following in his dad’s footsteps.

Gilbert added, “It’s very surprising watching him actually dive into the game, you know, physically, mentally,” of his son.

Alijah Arenas is ranked the No. 1 shooting guard

As of December 2024, Alijah was ranked as the Class of 2026’s No. 1 shooting guard, according to One3. Gilbert shared a little insight into his coaching style when it comes to his son.

“Ain’t no days off … We get 3 [hundred or] 400 shots up before school,” he said on Paul George’s podcast, People reported. “He’s coachable … depending on what day it is in the mornings we’ll get up at like 5:30 so he [practices] an hour and a half. [He goes to school, comes home and then] works out and we got lifting right after and then we got more shooting, more dribbling.”