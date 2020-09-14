Harris has consistently repped the AKAs, having joined the sorority while an undergraduate at Howard University. The vice president appeared in front of the signature AKA pink and green on her 2021 cover photo for Vogue magazine.

Vogue has two new Kamala Harris covers for its February issue. The pink and green (AKA sorority colors) backdrop with Chucks was pretty roundly panned when it leaked on social media last night. Via @voguemagazine’s Instagram. pic.twitter.com/0GwWvO0evZ — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) January 10, 2021

That same year, Harris became the first president or vice president to invite the Divine Nine to the White House. In July, Harris delivered a keynote address at the AKA annual Boulé conference in July. In addition to her direct experiences with the Divine Nine, Harris has also been a champion of Black higher education, touting the achievements the Biden administration has accomplished in promoting and funding HBCUs and relieving student debt.

Harris will be looking for the support of the Black community, including the 2 million alumni of the Divine Nine, to support her campaign with funding, voter registration drives, get out the vote campaigns and general enthusiasm. So far, the organizations have been going above and beyond the call of duty to support one of their own.