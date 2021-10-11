The dust has finally settled, and Shedeur Sanders has been drafted in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns. The former starting quarterback of the Colorado Buffaloes was predicted to be taken in the first round of the NFL Draft. What ensued last week was quite the contrary. Sanders dropped all the way down to the fifth round. This was even with the general understanding that he possesses the talent enough to be drafted in round one. So, what does one extrapolate from that? Clearly, this decision was not about his talent.

The prevailing culture of the NFL with Black players is quite glaring

There are extremes at play. Sure, they love Russell Wilson until he begins to assert himself a certain way, then he gets more negative coverage. They loved Terrell Owens for his antics on the field. He helped sell the league with his charisma. But when he was outspoken and brash about some of his football qualms, the establishment just didn’t gel with it. How did they get their message across? Well, as someone who should’ve been voted into the Hall of Fame on the first ballot, he wasn’t. And to be frank, that honor should only take into account your production on the field, barring any illegal activity off of it. As a citizen here in the United States, Owens has committed no crimes.

When you speak about the NFL, know that, ironically enough, they’re a league of second and third chances

Everyone loves a redemption story. Somehow, Tua Tagovailoa still takes the field with his litany of severe concussion history. Many may view him as a warrior for doing so. I think that his years after football may be more compromised than most. Of course, Deshaun Watson also comes to mind. Numerous sexual misconduct allegations plagued his career. Yet and still, he received more opportunities as well.

If we take a moment to look at a figure like Colin Kaepernick, who showed real coverage and made a statement, the NFL decided to quiet that down. So, when we finally get to a player like Shedeur Sanders, they see someone who comes from the stock of people who won’t play the establishment’s game. He is the son of “Primetime” Deion Sanders. He is also the current head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, the same program that his newly drafted son played for.

Confidence is certainly something that is instilled in Shedeur Sanders

His father also ensured to instill respect as well. Here it is that Sanders, along with his brother Shilo Sanders, are both headed into the NFL in the same year. Shilo signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent safety. Both of Sanders’ kids are outspoken people. Yet neither of them come to the NFL with any true controversy. These young men have only been vocal and confident players throughout their careers thus far. But when you come from a family that not only cares, but knows the machine in which these men are entering, therein lays the power struggle.

As many would believe, the NFL sought to send this message of “I brought you into this world, I can take you out.” That’s what the NFL wants. Everyone in their minds needs to get in line. It doesn’t have to stay that way, and Sanders can’t be fooled. His talent will clearly shine, and he’ll eventually become what 31 other teams slept on. He can use it as fuel, but he already knows all of what he possesses. It’ll be the viewing public that’ll be left in awe.