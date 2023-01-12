Viola Davis, Joy Reid and Charlamagne Tha God are investing in a new personal development app called ALTR.

The actress, journalist/TV host and The Breakfast Club host have partnered with The Grio founder David A. Wilson and tech leader Brandon John-Freso to create the app, which promises “powerful short-form audiobooks by Black luminaries and authors.” ALTR (pronounced “alter”) is now open for early access sign-ups and will officially launch late 2024.

ALTR is developed with Davis and husband Julius Tennon’s JuVee Productions to bring app users “a divers array of audiobook titles that cater to the distinct life obstacles faced in the Black community.” According to the official description:

ALTR is designed to provide answers and uplift the Black community in spaces where they are disproportionately impacted by challenges such as mental well-being, feelings of isolation, financial stability, spirituality and personal relationships, among other categories. Embedded within the company’s mission is a recognition of the thriving audio market and the significant demand for self-help content, particularly among Black audiences. Remarkably, the Black population, especially Black women, stand as the largest consumers of self-help material, yet they face a substantial shortage of content tailored to their experiences. This void is what propelled the co-founders Wilson and John-Freso to create ALTR.

“There is power in our collective knowledge. Life becomes easier when you can learn from those who’ve been there before,” said Davis. “Julius and I are excited to take part in building a platform that will enable millions of people to find guidance for personal growth and see themselves in a space where we’re not usually represented.”

From my purview as a cable news host covering the tumultuous political and social landscape, there is a growing sense of uncertainty amongst Black Americans on what it all means for their future,” added Reid. “I love that ALTR provides clarity, comfort and community for those looking to master their own destinies.”

Wilson talked more about why he and his team decided to create ALTR.

“There is a yearning for solutions and knowledge from our cultural perspectives. Our authentic voices are lacking in the existing self-help, wellness and educational platforms, which is why we’ve been able to galvanize broad support from trusted voices in our community,” he said.

“We’re revolutionizing the audiobook experience by introducing a novel approach to creating and accessing short-form content,’ added John-Freso. “Unlike traditional audiobooks, which can take months or years to produce, ALTR’s short-form audiobooks enable authors to share condensed, essential, and timely knowledge in a snackable format that perfectly aligns with our listeners’ fast-paced consumption habits.,” says co-founder John-Freso.”

Visit altrmindset.com to learn more about the app and access exclusive content previews and early access offers.