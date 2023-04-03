Not only has Amaarae recently collaborated with Childish Gambino on “In the Night” and “Talk My S**t,” you may have heard her unmistakable vocals on the viral “Sad Girlz Luv Money” remix with Kali Uchis or on the hauntingly sultry melody of “Angels in Tibet.” Amaarae finds inspiration across all artistic mediums and cultures. Her sound is truly crafted in her image as the artist was born in the Bronx, grew up in both Atlanta and Accra and used to live in London.

She recently collaborated with CÎROC Limonata and celebrated the Summer solstice with a yacht performance in Miami. She says the brand’s signature recipe, the Limonata Spritz, is her go-to.

“It’s a refreshing and sophisticated cocktail that embodies the essence of summer,” Amaarae says. “Perfect to enjoy poolside, while listening to Normani. I am enjoying her new album at the moment.”