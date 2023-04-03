HBCU culture is getting some recognition online as videos of the spring pageants at Spelman College are going viral on TikTok.

Miss Spelman College pageant contestants are sharing clips online until a winner is announced on April 14, according to Black Enterprise.

Pageants are an important part of HBCU culture.

Several competitions are currently ongoing at Spelman. They include the Miss Black and Gold and Miss Afrolatinidad pageants, as well as the Miss Spelman College contest.

“Miss Spelman College serves foremost as an ambassador to Spelman College. She may be asked to represent the college to prospective students and parents as well as to donors, and external constituents,” Spelman College indicated on its website. “She should carry herself in a manner that would enhance the image of the College.”

The institution added that Miss Spelman College would embody the HBCU’s ideals of academic excellence, ethical leadership, appreciation of the many cultures of the world, as well as commitment to positive social change.

Spelman pageant contestants are going viral for their introductions.

“Your search for the queen is officially done,” contestant No. 4 Aziyah, a junior political science major, said in a video posted on TikTok. “Because, like my institution, I come second to none.”

The video of her introduction has garnered 4.6 million views so far. Other introductions and clips of the event have also racked up millions of views.

“Slow and steady, that’s how queens are made,” Madison, an English major, said during her introduction. “So I’ve just been patiently waiting, but finally, it’s my moment. Oh, and trust me, I’m about to own it.”

Pageants are an integral part of HBCU culture and well known within the community. On TikTok, clips have been viewed by Black communities outside of the United States and are being introduced to HBCU culture for the very first time.

“do i go to Spelman? no. have i been tuned into every video? yes. do i regret not even attending an HBCU? yes. 💔 pls post the pageant!🥹” wrote someone under an introduction video.

“I am Jamaican, in Jamaica. Have no business in Spellman’s business but I watch every single one that pops up an shout Rep Rep Rep!😂😂” wrote another person.

Spelman College’s pageants are also being introduced to people who are unfamiliar with HBCU culture.

“As a middle aged white woman I have no idea how I stumbled upon the miss spellman pageant side of tiktok but I am living for all this ✨black girl magic✨” someone commented under a video.