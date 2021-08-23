Morgan Price had a historic weekend at the 2025 Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics National Invitational Championships.

HBCU Legends on Sports Illustrated reported that the Fisk University gymnast won first place in all four of her routines: vault, balance beam, floor exercise, and uneven bars, tying for the No. 1 spot at 9.8500 on the latter with Kaitlyn Holland from Texas Woman’s University.

She makes history again for HBCU gymnastics

For the second year in a row, Price won the USA Gymnastics All-Around title at the Centenary Dome on Friday. She is the first HBCU gymnast to win two national titles and earn a perfect 10.0 score in a routine in the same year.

Despite competing against some of the country’s best collegiate gymnasts, Price delivered under pressure. According to Athlon Sports, with a score of 39.350, she beat Southeast Missouri State University’s Taylor Ingle (39.225) and the University of Bridgeport’s Abigail Kenney (38.950), proving “why she’s the face of HBCU gymnastics.”

Other big moments in Morgan Price’s career so far

Blavity reported on Price becoming the first HBCU gymnast to win a national collegiate title in 2024. Earlier this year, she became the first HBCU gymnast to earn a perfect score, following her impressive bar routine.

Regarding her decision to decline a full scholarship at the University of Arkansas and instead attend the Tennessee HBCU, Price told CBS, “I made the decision to switch just to inspire the younger generation so that younger African American girls can see that HBCU gymnastics is a thing and that we can compete with the best of the best.”