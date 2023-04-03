Who was Amber Nicole Thurman and what happened to her?

Thurman, a single mother to a 6-year-old boy, became pregnant with twins in the summer of 2022, prompting her to get an abortion, ProPublica reported. On July 20, Georgia’s LIFE Act made most abortions after about six weeks a felony — a direct result of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Thurman, who was 28, waited for a potential pause of the law, but around the ninth week of her pregnancy, she drove to North Carolina with her best friend Ricaria Baker to receive care. When they arrived at the clinic, it was packed with women from other states in similar situations. Thurman was offered an abortion through FDA-approved mifepristone and misoprostol pills.