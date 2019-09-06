André 3000 is explaining why he chose not to partake in any hip-hop 50th-anniversary celebrations this year.
Speaking with CBS Mornings, the 48-year-old artist shared that he was invited to numerous ceremonies but didn’t attend any of them because he’s not interested in reflecting on the past.
“As I go on further, I just want to kind of keep moving forward. I don’t necessarily like looking back,” he said.
He continued, “I think like the older you get, you kind of get this skin or this…protective layer that’s like…things kind of roll off or you better because you have a better understanding of the rollercoaster in a way,” he told CBS News.
As part of his transformation, the 48-year-old rapper is now showing off his talents via the flute.
“I don’t sit and try to rap every day like when I was younger, and that’s all I did when I was younger,” he said. “I miss those times a lot, but it’s like: life changes, life moves on.”
André released his new instrumental album, New Blue Sun, on Nov. 17. The album’s first song on the tracklist is titled, “I Swear, I Really Wanted To Make A ‘Rap’ Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time.”
Fans have waited 17 years for a new rap album from André, who said he often writes down ideas and lyrics but has “no idea” why he’s “not on it.”
“When people ask me about a rap album, ‘Man, I would love a rap album, I’m with you,'” he said. “But it’s like, I want to be with you when I’m really on it.”
André, who rose to fame in the ’90s as one-half of the Grammy-winning duo Outkast (their Speakerboxxx/The Love Below album is one of the best-selling hip-hop albums of all time), added that he didn’t have something inspiring enough.
“Maybe I haven’t found a music that’s inspiring enough for me to want to write raps to,” he said. “Maybe I gotta find a new way to rap.”
Check out André 3000’s CBS Mornings interview below!