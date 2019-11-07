Andrew Lester, who pleaded guilty to felony assault in the second degree for shooting 16-year-old Ralph Yarl in 2023, has died.

According to ABC News, he was awaiting sentencing at the time of his death, which was announced on Wednesday by Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson.

“We have learned of the passing of Andrew Lester and extend our sincere condolences to his family during this difficult time,” Thompson said. “While the legal proceedings have now concluded, we acknowledge that Mr. Lester did take responsibility for his actions by pleading guilty in this case. Our thoughts remain with both families affected by this tragic incident as they continue their healing process.”

The 86-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man was to appear in court this week after entering a guilty plea to the lesser charge of second-degree assault at a hearing on Friday and expected to be sentenced in a hearing on March 7, per ABC.

The outlet reported that Thompson said during a press conference after the 10-minute hearing that second-degree assault, a Class D felony, has a prison sentence of up to seven years.

Blavity reported that Lester pleaded not guilty to one count of felony assault in the first degree and one count of armed criminal action after shooting Yarl in the head, who he believed was trying to break into his home after the teen arrived at the wrong address to pick up his younger siblings from a play date. Yarl survived the shooting but suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Yarl’s family told ABC News, “The news of Andrew Lester’s passing brings a mix of emotions, but it does not bring justice.” In a statement, the family said, “justice was never truly served.”

They added, “We remain committed to seeking a world where no child fears for their life because of their race, and no family has to endure what we have. Ralph’s story is far from over, and neither is our fight for justice.”