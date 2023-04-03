Angel Reese is one of the most popular WNBA players at the moment. She gained traction for helping LSU win in a viral moment at the 2023 Women’s NCAA Championship before being drafted by the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA Draft.
Reese, who’s always candid about her experience with fame, recently shared that her WNBA salary does not cover her rent. She added that the WNBA is not her main source of income. Instead, her popularity on social media fuels her lavish lifestyle.
“Hating pays them bills, baby,” she said on Instagram Live. “I just hope you know the WNBA don’t pay my bills at all. I don’t even think that pays one of my bills. Literally, I’m trying to think of my rent for where I stay at. Let me do the math real quick. I don’t even know my salary. $74,000?”
Someone off-camera chimes in to add that Reese’s monthly rent is $8,000.
Angel Reese’s net worth details
According to Parade, when the Chicago Sky drafted Reese, she signed a four-year contract worth $324,383. Her earnings are set to increase each year. At the time of this article’s publishing, this year, she’s expected to earn $73,439 this year, $74,909 in 2025, $82,399 in 2026 and $93,636 in 2027.
As Parade also reports, from a number of other publications, Reese’s net worth (as of October 2024) has been documented to be anywhere from $1.5 million to $2 million.
Like other basketball players, most of Reese’s earnings come from brand deals. Her NIL valuation was estimated at $1.8 million by the time she left LSU. Reese has signed endorsement deals with various companies, including Reebok, PlayStation, McDonald’s, Coach, Wingstop, Outback Steakhouse and Amazon.
“I want people to know the deals don’t just stop in college,” she told Sports Center, per the Bleacher Report. “When you go to the pros, it continues. I feel like they’ve grown even more. Now that I’m a pro, I can do so much more.”