Reese, who’s always candid about her experience with fame, recently shared that her WNBA salary does not cover her rent. She added that the WNBA is not her main source of income. Instead, her popularity on social media fuels her lavish lifestyle.

“Hating pays them bills, baby,” she said on Instagram Live. “I just hope you know the WNBA don’t pay my bills at all. I don’t even think that pays one of my bills. Literally, I’m trying to think of my rent for where I stay at. Let me do the math real quick. I don’t even know my salary. $74,000?”

Someone off-camera chimes in to add that Reese’s monthly rent is $8,000.