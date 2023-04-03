“It’s a privilege being able to do the special things, like go to Carolina games, and see how people know who your dad is,” AJ told The Charlotte Observer. “It’s really fun. To me, it was kind of normal.”

AJ started playing basketball at Charlotte Christian School in North Carolina. Two seasons in, he transferred to Myers Park High School. AJ said pressure to succeed came from his peers comparing him to his father.

“I wasn’t where I thought I should be, and I was comparing myself to my peers. All my peers had Division-I offers or they had Division-I looks. Although (Dad) never put pressure on me, I put pressure on myself. I felt like if I didn’t have a certain status, I had failed because I didn’t get to where he got to,” AJ said. “There was a time where I kind of resented him for it because it was so hard for me to get where I wanted to go, and I’m like, ‘Why is this happening to me?’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Observer Sports (@observersports)