The NBA has awarded MVP awards to 36 different players since it first started giving the accolade in 1955. Each one of the players is of course talented and influential in their own unique way. Still, some of these legends shine the brightest among all the stars.

The following list highlights the five most influential MVP winners in the history of the NBA.

LeBron James

LeBron James was surrounded by an unprecedented amount of expectations as he went straight from high school to the NBA at age 18. James, who was selected with the No.1 overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 NBA draft, has undoubtedly lived up to the expectations he faced. Now entering year 22, James has won four NBA championships. He earned two titles with the Miami Heat, one with the Cavs and another with the Lakers in 2020, per Sporting News. James also owns four NBA MVP awards.

Magic Johnson

Photo by Focus on Sport via Getty Images

Earvin Magic Johnson has been changing the game since his days at Michigan State in the early 1980s. Johnson mesmerized the crowd with his dazzling style, particularly his flashy passing, during his college days, then continued to do the same in the NBA after the Los Angeles Lakers selected him as the No.1 overall pick in the 1979 draft. The five-time NBA champion took the NBA MVP award three times, winning it in 1987, ’89 and ‘90.



Johnson retired from the NBA in 1991 shortly after being diagnosed with the HIV virus. After his playing career, Johnson became one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the country. The NBA Hall Of Famer acquired and sold 125 Starbucks stores, Business and Tech reported. He also partnered with Sony Pictures to open Magic Johnson Theatres.

Wilt Chamberlain

Photo: Getty Images

Throughout his NBA career in the 1960s and early 1970s, Wilt Chamberlain showed off the kind of athleticism that was never seen for his size. The 7-feet-1 center dominated the court with his electrifying agility, stamina and high-flying skills. Chamberlain scored more than 30,000 points in his career, making him one of the few players who have reached that milestone, per the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. He finished his career as a two-time NBA champion, a 13-time All-Star and four-time NBA MVP. The Hall Of Famer died in 1999.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Photo: Getty Images

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has achieved his legendary status with the impact he made on and off the court. The hall-of-fame center is particularly known for developing the Skyhook, one of the most unstoppable moves in basketball. Gracefully flipping a high-arching shot over shoulder, the UCLA legend developed a shot that became impossible for opposing centers to block.

Abdul-Jabbar won three national titles at UCLA and six titles in the NBA. He earned five of those championships with the Lakers. Abdul-Jabbar six MVP awards and became the NBA’s all-time scorer before he retired in 1989, per Biography.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star also continues to be an outspoken advocate for social justice to this day. He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom award from Barack Obama in 2016.

Michael Jordan

Photo: Getty Images

Michael Jordan’s impact on the game of basketball is felt throughout the world. The six-time NBA champion attracted fans from all around the globe during his 15-year pro career. Jordan took the game to a new level with his gravity-defying dunks and numerous clutch performances. The Chicago Bulls icon earned five MVP awards, as Biography reported

He also made his mark in the NCAA, leading North Carolina to a national championship in 1982. Jordan made his iconic game-winning shot in the title game to help his team defeat Georgetown University.

Proudly sponsored by Hyundai. Explore the new 2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid.