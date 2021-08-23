Kimora Lee Simmons celebrated her daughter Aoki Lee Simmons’ birthday on Friday. The Baby Phat owner posted a photo carousel on Instagram celebrating her daughter’s 22nd birthday.

“Happy birthday to my darling, sweet, beautiful, smart, long legged, amazing, gorgeous baby @aokileesimmons! Cheers to you! We are all so amazed by you! Blessings today and many more to come! Hold your head high and continue to shine! I love you so much! 😘💋💕🎉🎂🥂❤,” she wrote.

The carousel of images featured throwbacks from Aoki’s early childhood, pictures of her sitting on a boat in a bikini, and a photo of Aoki and her sister Ming Lee, 24, walking the catwalk with their mom when they were children.

In a series of Instagram Stories dedicated to Aoki, Ming Lee also shared photos of her younger sister.

“Happy birthday to my baby @aokileesimmons,” Ming Lee wrote, People reported.

Additionally, Aoki graduated with her bachelor’s degree in May 2023 from Harvard University. In addition to achieving her academic goals, Aoki also works as a model. According to People, she walked in Oscar De La Renta’s Pre-Spring 2025 show in New York City. She has appeared on the covers of magazines Teen Vogue, Rollacoaster, and Flaunt, as well as worked on fashion campaigns for Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors and Dolce & Gabbana.

Last year, for her 21st birthday, Kimora applauded her youngest child for modeling and graduating from college.

“My baby girl is 21!!! 😍🎂Mama loves you so much and I’m so super proud of you! I know you’ve been through A LOT and God has kept you and us all covered. From graduating from HARVARD at 21(!!!) to paving your path in New York City modeling! You’re doing it all! It’s all paying off for you and that is evidenced by the exciting news coming that we will soon share! 👀🤫🤐 we’re all right here beside you baby riding for you through it all! ❤️ I got you forever! Cheers to 21! 🥂 #beautyandbrains,” the proud mother posted on Instagram.