Aoki shared she went to castings that she got rejected by castings that her mother got during her career as a supermodel.

“It just feels like one big, fat comparison all the time,” she said. “I get that my mom is always going to be a way better model than me, but it’s annoying to have that comparison sometimes. People are like, ‘It’d be so great to go to a casting that your mom did.’ And I’m like, [nodding], ‘No, it’s not. It’s awful because then when you don’t get it, it feels even more, like, [upsetting].’”

She concluded, “But, while I’m here, I’m gonna do my best!”