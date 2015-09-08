Harlem’s iconic and historic Apollo Theater is set to close for a year.

Why? It’s undergoing its first large-scale renovation in its 91-year history. history. The New York City landmark closed officially on July 1 as the $65 million, year-long process began.

“It is the first large-scale renovation of the historic theater in our 91-year history,” said Joy Profet, the Apollo’s chief growth officer to Spectrum News NY1. “In a lot of the ways the renovations have already started in certain aspects of the venue. So the lobby area of the venue is already undergoing renovation, but July 1 is really the full-scale.”

According to Time Out, the “1,500-seat landmark is undergoing a comprehensive facelift, featuring a restored façade, upgraded LED marquee, expanded lobby, new seating and modern AV systems,” and “historic elements, such as the performer-signed ‘signature wall,’ will be preserved.”

Where will Apollo Theater performances take place in the meantime?

During the renovations, Apollo Theater performances will take place at the Apollo stages at the Victoria Theater, also on 125th Street in Harlem. The two theaters there are also a part of the Apollo’s expansion, as reported by Time Out.

Per Beyer Blinder Belle, as reported by Time Out, “the renovation aims to make the Apollo feel more open and community-connected. A café and new street-facing windows will anchor the expanded lobby and the Wall of Fame is going digital.”

When will the Apollo Theater renovations conclude?

The renovations are expected to end in mid-2026. The last show at the Apollo before renovations was its iconic Amateur Night, which will now be on pause undle renovations are complete.