In what is being painted as a major political upset, New York City Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani has won the Democratic primary in the New York City mayoral race, defeating former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and other candidates.

The outcome of the New York City Democratic primary represents a victory for progressives within the party, a defeat for a prominent political family and many within the Democratic establishment, and a prelude to what will be a fierce general election race.

Zohran Mamdani triumphs in primary; results to become official next month

As results of New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary came in Tuesday, 33-year-old state assemblyman Mamdani emerged as the leader in the race, tracking ahead of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and nine other candidates. Despite the crowded Democratic field, the race had emerged as a two-person contest between Mamdani and Cuomo. Mamdani’s campaign had focused on quality of life issues like controlling rent prices and providing free transportation, while Cuomo focused on public safety.

Cuomo told his supporters Tuesday night in what was essentially a concession speech that “tonight was assemblyman Mamdani’s night and he put together a great campaign.”

“Tonight was not our night,” Andrew Cuomo said. “Tonight was Assemblyman Mamdani’s night.” pic.twitter.com/cDatLJSjDb — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 25, 2025

In his victory speech, Mamdani quoted Nelson Mandela, telling his supporters, “It always seems impossible until it is done.” He added, “My friends, we have done it.”

Mamdani: Tonight, we made history. In the words of Nelson Mandela, it almost seems impossible until it is done. My friends, we have done it. I will be your Democratic nominee for the mayor of New York City. pic.twitter.com/A6p9Dwsf1F — Acyn (@Acyn) June 25, 2025

New York City’s ranked choice voting system means that the official results of the election may not be declared for some time, though it is clear that Mamdani will emerge as the winner once the voters’ rankings are sorted out in the multi-step vote tabulation process that takes place beginning July 1.

Mamdani vs. Cuomo on issues and character

Beyond their platforms, the race became a referendum on the character and track records of each of the two leading candidates, as well as a contest between the progressive and centrist wings of the Democratic Party. Cuomo, whose father Mario Cuomo also served as Governor of New York, resigned from this role in 2021 in the face of sexual harassment accusations from nearly a dozen women. He has also been heavily criticized for his policies regarding nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, with critics saying that his assistance on nursing homes admitting COVID-positive patients increased the death toll from the disease.

Mamdani, meanwhile, is the Ugandan-born and New York-raised son of Columbia Professor Mahmood Mamdani and Indian film director Mira Nair (known for movies such as Mississippi Masala). Mamdani’s protests against Israel’s actions in Gaza led to accusations of antisemitism, which Mamdani forcefully denied. Cuomo also accused the assemblyman of being inexperienced, which Mamdani countered

“I have never had to resign in disgrace. I have never cut Medicaid, I have never stolen hundreds of millions of dollars from the MTA, I have never hounded the 13 women who credibly accused me of sexual harassment, I have never sued for their gynecological records, and I have never done those things because I am not you, Mr. Cuomo,”

Mamdani: "I have never had to resign in disgrace, I have never cut Medicaid, I have never stolen hundreds of millions of dollars from the MTA … Because I am not you, Mr. Cuomo" pic.twitter.com/7M3Ty7cwbd — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) June 12, 2025

A win for progressives within the Democratic Party and New York City

The contest between Cuomo and Mamdani also became a race between two branches of the Democratic Party. Mamdani, who identifies as a Democratic Socialist, as do Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, both of whom endorsed Mamdani. Cuomo drew support from prominent Democrats such as former president Bill Clinton and Rep. Jim Clyburn. In the end, Mamdani rode the growing momentum for his campaign to success. A neighborhood-level analysis of voting results published by The New York Times shows that Mamdani’s victory was fueled by strong showings from neighborhoods such as Bedford-Stuyvesant, Crown Heights, and Harlem, among others.

Mamdani will now turn his attention to November’s general election, where he will face off against incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, a former Democrat who is now running for reelection as an Independent. Republican Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels, and independent attorney Jim Walden are also in the race. And Cuomo is considering whether or not to continue running as an independent as well. With a crowded field, Mamdani still has his work cut out for him, but Tuesday’s victory has solidified his momentum in the race to be the Mayor of New York City.