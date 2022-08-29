Since first appearing on the music scene, Ari Lennox has authentically represented Black womanhood and natural beauty, and her newest partnership holds true to that.

Earlier this month, the Grammy-nominated R&B singer partnered with KISS Colors & Care to spotlight its new Edge Fixer Extreme, formulated explicitly for 4C hair, and the versatile Edge Fixer Wax Stick.

“It’s an honor because I’ve loved the company ever since I was young,” Lennox told Blavity in a recent interview. The “A/S/L (Interlude)” artist emphasized the importance of representation within the hair-care industry and the need for diverse products. Lennox’s campaign with the brand will highlight the exceptional hold of the Edge Fixer Extreme as well as the Biotin B7-infused Edge Fixer Wax Stick.