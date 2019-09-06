Officials in Arizona have revealed that an unidentified patient has died from the pneumonic plague. Per Northern Arizona Healthcare, the person went to the Flagstaff Medical Center Emergency Department in Coconino County and died a short time later.

The hospital said in a statement that doctors performed “appropriate initial management” and tried “to provide life-saving resuscitation,” but “the patient did not recover.” According to NBC News, health officials described the cause of death as “a severe lung infection caused by the Yersinia pestis bacterium,” aka the pneumonic plague.

A total of 7 human plague cases are reported every year in the U.S.

These cases, however, are not usually fatal, according to the CDC. The last pneumonic plague death in Coconino County occurred in 2007. At that time, a person died after making contact with a dead infected animal.

The 3 most common types of the plague are bubonic, pneumonic, and septicemic

Per the CDC, Pneumonic plague “develops when bacteria spread to the lungs of a patient with untreated bubonic or septicemic plague.” It can also happen “when a person inhales infectious droplets coughed out by another person or animal with pneumonic plague,” the CDC adds.

Bubonic plague, which is now rare, killed millions of Europeans during the Middle Ages. The disease is still reported in parts of the U.S., as well as Africa and Asia. People who are infected with Bubonic plague may feel symptoms within two to six days. Infected people may experience fever and swollen lymph nodes.

The Northern Arizona Healthcare urges people to see their healthcare provider immediately if they suspect that they may be infected.

“If their illness is severe, they should go to the Emergency Department and immediately ask for a mask to help prevent the spread of disease while they access timely and important care,” the hospital stated, per NBC News.