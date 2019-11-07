A$AP Rocky has been found not guilty of felony charges connected to a 2021 incident, during which the rapper was accused of shooting his former friend and collaborator. According to ABC News, the courtroom burst into cheers on Tuesday after the verdict was read.

After hugging his legal team, Rocky, whose legal name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, ran over to hug his family, including his partner and mother of his two children, Rihanna.

“Thank y’all for saving my life. Thank you. Thank y’all. You’re making the right decision,” the rapper told the jurors as they walked out of the courtroom.

Outside the courthouse, Mayers thanked God and the jury for the trial’s outcome.

“We wanna thank God first,” he said. “I really want to thank the jury for making the right decision. I’m just so thankful. This whole experience has been crazy for the past four years, but I am thankful nonetheless.”

Rihanna, who appeared emotional in the courtroom, took to Instagram Stories to share her reaction to the jury’s decision, as Uproxx reported.

She wrote, “The glory belongs to God and God alone! Thankful, humbled by his mercy!”

Mayers was charged with two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm on Aug. 15, 2022, for allegedly firing a gun at Terrell Ephron, better known by his stage name, A$AP Relli, during an altercation, ABC News reported. Mayers and Ephron were childhood friends and both part of the A$AP Mob rap group. The 36-year-old pleaded not guilty and faced a sentence of more than 20 years if convicted.

Mayers’ trial began last month. Ephron testified as the prosecution’s star witness. He claimed Mayers shot him and said the bullet grazed his hand. The “Purple Swag” emcee declined to take the stand.

The gun in question was never recovered by authorities but remained a key element of the trial. The prosecution focused on the gun’s existence, while Mayers’ defense team argued it was a “prop gun” the rapper carried for his own protection.

Before jury selection, the rapper’s lead attorney, Joe Tacopina, confirmed to ABC News that Mayers refused a plea deal offered by prosecutors. The deal included a 180-day stay in jail, but according to Tacopina, Mayers was “not interested because he is actually innocent.”

Though it’s a positive outcome for Mayers and his family, the rapper still has to face a defamation lawsuit from A$AP Relli, Uproxx reported. The suit accuses the rapper of making comments to the press that have damaged “[Relli’s] reputation and his personal brand; goodwill in the community as a member of A$AP Mob.”