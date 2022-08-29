A$AP Rocky is choosing not to testify despite his lawyer saying that he would do so this week.
The rapper is currently facing two felony assault charges after his ex-friend A$AP Relli (Terell Ephron) claimed he shot in his direction when they were at a Los Angeles hotel in late 2021 and pressed charges. As Blavity reported, Rocky turned down a plea deal that might have resulted in only 180 days of jail time ahead of the trial. Ahead of the trial, Rocky’s attorney Joe Tacopina stated that he was “eager to tell his story.” However, on Feb. 11, Rocky turned down his chance to testify when given the opportunity.
“You understand you have a right to get on the stand and give your side of the case,” Superior Judge Mark Arnold said to the rapper, according to USA Today. “Also, you have a right under the Fifth Amendment of the United States Constitution not to testify. You cannot be compelled to testify.”
“It’s totally your decision to either get on the stand or waive your right to testify,” Judge Arnold added.
“I want my right to not testify,” Rocky replied.
The father of two sat alongside Tacopina as his legal team concluded its case. Prosecution may call one final witness later on Tuesday, but closing arguments are expected to occur on Thursday. If convicted on all charges, Rocky faces up to 24 years in prison.
Rocky’s longtime girlfriend (and mother to his two children RZA and Riot) Rihanna has been showing her support by regularly attending court dates, often sitting next to Rocky’s family, as reported by The Associated Press.