“You understand you have a right to get on the stand and give your side of the case,” Superior Judge Mark Arnold said to the rapper, according to USA Today. “Also, you have a right under the Fifth Amendment of the United States Constitution not to testify. You cannot be compelled to testify.”

“It’s totally your decision to either get on the stand or waive your right to testify,” Judge Arnold added.

“I want my right to not testify,” Rocky replied.