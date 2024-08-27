ATL Jacob emerged as a teenager in Atlanta’s music scene when he began working as an audio engineer in a studio. As a rapper himself, he understood the importance of working with his own beats and began producing for others. It didn’t take long for his talents to attract musicians such as fellow Atlanta native Future, who has become a frequent collaborator of Jacob.

Born Jacob Denzal Canady, the artist landed the first production credit of his career with December 2018’s “Splash Warning.” The track appeared on Meek Mill’s “Championships” album and featured Future, Young Thug, and Roddy Ricch, peaking at 77 on the Hot 100. This seemingly kicked his career into high gear. It’s unclear what other business endeavors Jacob has outside of music, though that has been enough to help him amass his wealth throughout the years. While he has been embroiled in several high-profile beefs, including with Tems, who has accused him of lying about how their hit, “Wait For U,” came about, this has not impacted the flow of artists lining up to work with him.

ATL Jacob Has Been the Producer Behind Several Hip-Hop Hits In Recent Years

Much of ATL Jacob’s income comes from royalties, music production, beat sales, and collaborations with other musicians. Back in 2022, he shared on Twitter that he charges upward of $50,000 for a beat. One of his biggest placements is 2022’s “Wait For U,” Future’s track featuring Drake and Tems, which samples her track “Higher.” The single earned a Grammy Award for Best Melodic Rap Performance, which was a first for Jacob. The single appeared on Future’s “I Never Liked You” album, which Jacob worked heavily on, producing other tracks, “Keep It Burnin,” “For a Nut,” “Love You Better,” “Massaging Me,” “We Jus Wanna Get High,” “Holy Ghost,” “No Security,” and “Stayed Down.”

Just won my first Grammy with my brother @1future i love y’all 🙏🏾 — ATLJACOB (@atljacobbeatz) February 5, 2023

Another key moment for Jacob was his October 2021 track, “Super Gremlin,” performed by Kodak Black. The single peaked at number three on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and is now four times platinum. He was also instrumental in Nicki Minaj’s December 2023 album, “Pink Friday 2.” He produced “FTCU,” “Last Time I Saw You,” and “Fallin 4 U.” Jacob stands to win another Grammy nod if “FTCU” earns a nod when nominations are unveiled on November 8, 2024. Minaj has submitted the fan favorite for Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. Another Grammy could skyrocket his per-beat charge.

What is ATL Jacob’s Net Worth?

After features on multi-platinum tracks and producing hit after hit, ATL Jacob’s net worth has been supported and given plenty of room to grow and flourish. Several different news outlets project a roughly different number. However, the consensus is that ATL Jacob’s net worth is $5 million dollars as of 2024.