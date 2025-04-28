The first step in finding a new romantic partner is actually finding them. Though everyone wishes their perfect partner would bump into them at random, like in a rom-com, sometimes a little more initiative is needed to spark a lasting connection. Sure, dating apps are everywhere these days, but they come with their own pros and cons. There are still plenty of other ways to meet singles and see where things can go, like singles events! If you’re based in Atlanta or plan to spend some time there this spring and summer, here are nine singles events where the next someone special may be waiting for you.

Blavity Fest

Courtesy of Blavity Media Group

Blavity is known for showcasing Black Excellence in its many forms, including culture, arts, business, and more. If this resonates, look no further than this year’s upcoming Blavity Fest, a two-day event spanning May 31 and June 1. One of the hardest parts of dating is finding someone who shares similar passions and interests, so attending an event like this is a great way to meet like-minded people.

The event will take place on three stages, with the main stage dedicated to community conversations and performances from notable names such as Marsai Martin, Keith Lee, 2 Chainz, and Kirk Franklin. For those keen on all things finance and business, the Idea Exchange stage will be waiting, while the Summit21 stage will focus on women’s empowerment.

​​Get your tickets to BlavityFest before they’re gone!

Battle & Brew

Date: July 28th

For later this summer, grab a ticket for one of the many mixers hosted in Atlanta. Battle & Brew is an example of one meant to gather together people looking for their next partner. This event is a fun night of games, drinks, and the opportunity to meet someone new, all for $12 at the Battery.

Don’t wait too long, though. Although the summer is just getting started, tickets are selling fast. Waiting to buy one at the door comes with a price increase.

To see what other Atlanta singles events the Battery holds, head to their website.

Mesa

Ongoing events throughout the year

As dating apps have grown in popularity, some argue it’s gotten harder to meet people in person. Organizations like Mesa have stepped in to try to correct that. They host events where people between the ages of 26 and 45 can meet each other.

But part of the price of admission is agreeing with the group’s core values — there’s even an application process involved! Luckily, most can agree with these values: multiculturalism, respect, community, and more. And when you meet someone at a Mesa gathering, you have the assurance that their values align with yours.

For more details about Mesa, check out their site.

Singles Mix + Mingle

Date: May 24th

Breaking the ice with new people can be a challenge. After all, starting a conversation with a complete stranger can go several ways, not all of them good. Thankfully, the folks over at Citizen’s Market at Phipps Plaza are hosting a Singles Mix + Mingle event on May 24th to help.

Feel free to bring a friend or show up solo to enjoy a good time on the reserved patio or at the bar. This event is geared towards the 35+ crowd and starts with a cocktail hour at 3 p.m. that builds up to an interactive card game at 5 p.m. Music will come from DJ Simon Says, and the host will be Tori Starr from V103.

Visit their website to find out more about this event or any future Atlanta singles events.

“Elite Connections” Singles Mixer in Buckhead

Date: May 14th

Another option for a solid singles mixer will take place on May 14 from 4-8 p.m. at Buckhead Art & Company. This event includes jazz music and complimentary cocktails. It’s geared toward art lovers who like talking about and enjoying the finer things in life. Matchmaker Kimberly Erinkitola will host what’s sure to be a great night. Don’t wait too long to buy a ticket, and don’t forget about the VIP experience either.

Head over to their website now to buy tickets before they’re all gone.

Online Speed Dating

Ongoing events throughout the year

Speed dating is a classic method of meeting a lot of new people in a short amount of time. It’s kind of an early prototype of dating apps, without the screens or unwanted pics, of course. The Fun Singles is a company that regularly hosts virtual speed dating sessions for various age groups in Atlanta. These events give people the chance to network and find like-minded people who are interested in dating. Even if you’re not sure you’re ready to date just yet, they have specific virtual events for general networking and others just to make friends in case you’re new in town or looking to explore the city with someone else.

The Fun Singles website is full of a rotating calendar of virtual Atlanta singles events that you can easily find on their website.

4th Annual Beltline Scavenger Hunt

Date: May 17th

Faith is a non-negotiable part of dating for a lot of people because it’s an integral part of their foundation and values. And one of the best ways to ensure a lasting relationship is shared values.

Thankfully, there are a number of dating events for Christians in Atlanta this summer, with the 4th Annual Beltline Scavenger Hunt being one of them. The scavenger hunt takes place on May 17th and asks participants to find and photograph twelve people, places, and things before enjoying a meal together at Krog Street Market.

Learn more about this event and find out what other events Christian Singles Connect has planned by RSVPing for the event!

Singles Karaoke & Game Night

Date: May 10th

It takes a lot of courage to sing in front of someone new, but once you do it, you’ll feel that much more confident. And do you know what people find the most attractive? Confidence!

To put this theory to the test, you can head out to enjoy a night of fun, icebreakers, and karaoke at singles night at Dugans. The event takes place from 7-11 p.m. and comes with a complimentary drink ticket to give you a little boost of courage to get out there and sing your favorite songs.

Learn more about the event when you RSVP for it.

Virtual Christian Speed Dating

Date: May 21st

Christian Singles Connect is back with another event on May 21, except this one is virtual! To help get the ball rolling, participants must fill out a questionnaire in advance. It’s designed to help you figure out some essential details about what you might want in a prospective partner. So, don’t hesitate to be honest about what you want, and keep an eye open when you meet new people. You never know; your next special person might be on the other side of the video call.

Fill out the questionnaire and find out more about the event before you go and RSVP.