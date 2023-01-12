Marsai Martin is now an action star with Prime Video‘s action film, G20.

Starring Viola Davis, G20 follows the president of the United States, who has to use her survival and tactical skills to save her family and political leaders from an international terror attack at the G20 Summit.

Martin plays Serena Sutton, the daughter of Davis’ character President Danielle Sutton, and Martin told Blavity/Shadow and Act Managing Editor Trey Mangum how excited she was to get into the action genre.

Marsai Martin on her first action film

“It is my first action film. So I was kind of making sure I was prepared from all angles, but I think at the same time, you can only prepare so much for something that you’ve never experienced before,” she said. “So I really just jumped into it pretty blindly, ready to just learn and to understand and to kind of find my way through all of it.”

Marsai Martin talks helicopter scene and reuniting with Anthony Anderson

One of the scenes involved Martin’s character enduring a harrowing helicopter scene in which the helicopter is spinning out of control. She said there was “nothing” in her prior filming experiences that could compare to that.

“I’ve never been on a spinning helicopter before, like fighting for my life. So I think just leaning on Mrs. Viola and Antony [Starr] and knowing that we were all going through this together was all the help that I could get.”

The film also had Martin reunite with her black-ish on-screen father, Anthony Anderson. She said that it was “really special” to reconnect with him on set.

“I already knew Anthony was going to just be Anthony on the set, and that’s what I loved,” she said. “And I was able to kind of find some familiarity in within that because of just how much he supported me throughout the years and vice versa. I knew I wouldn’t fall because of it.”

Watch the full interviews with the cast above. G20 is now streaming on Prime Video.