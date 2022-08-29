Ayesha Curry is more than just NBA superstar Steph Curry‘s wife. She’s built an empire of her own, and her latest project is a partnership with the nation’s leading meal solutions company.

On the heels of opening her newest Sweet July Cafe location in Santa Monica, Curry has teamed up with Home Chef for a four-week partnership designed for those learning their way around the kitchen, seeking health-conscious meal options, or short on time to cook. Curry has crafted meal kits with easy, step-by-step instructions.

“It’s all about the creative process, and so when I look to work with a brand, I really want to make sure that I’ll be able to have that and keep that integrity,” she told Blavity in a recent interview. “I also think a collaborative nature is very, very important. I always say, ‘I never wanna be the smartest person in the room.’ I don’t really want to work with people who think they’re the smartest person in the room either.”

“Working with Home Chef has been great because they check-marked all of those boxes, and it’s honestly been a dream,” she added.

The mother of four also appreciated how she could incorporate her Jamaican ancestry into the meal kits.

“They’re obviously leading the charge when it comes to meal kits… People have seen so much success and have felt empowered in their kitchens [by] being able to step by step follow these kits,” Curry said. “But also, they were so open and willing for me to bring forth pieces of [myself] into these kits. I was so grateful that I was able to sprinkle it throughout all of these dishes and maybe introduce a bit of Jamaican flavors into people’s homes that have never tried it before. That opportunity was really exciting for me.”

“I like to infuse my culture into everything that I do, whether it’s storytelling or in the food space or my skincare line,” she continued. “It’s just such a pillar for me in my life, and I’m always looking for ways to honor that.”

For those unfamiliar with Jamaican food, Curry says the jerk-style chicken and rice bowl, which includes green plantains and mango salsa, is the perfect introductory dish because it has “just enough heat and just enough sweet.”

Some of the meal kits are based on Curry’s previous cookbooks, but half of the recipes are brand-new, never-before-seen meals. A few dishes are actually inspired by cravings she had during her fourth pregnancy.

“I was very pregnant while we were developing these recipes,” she said with a laugh. “We have one ultimate fish sandwich, and it’s this gorgeous piece of pan-fried mahi mahi with yummy, thick pickles, panko breadcrumbs on a brioche bun. Then, we have this yummy spicy dill aioli on it, and it is just so indulgent but so easy to make. I think people are really gonna like that one.”

Ultimately, Curry hopes that her Home Chef collaboration helps people feel less intimidated in the kitchen.

“I just feel like a lot of what you see on the internet makes [cooking] feel so unapproachable and so intimidating,” she said. “So, I was excited to really pare back, make it approachable and make it accessible so that people can feel empowered in the kitchen.”

Her overall mission? To unite people through the power of food.

“I’m always on a mission to get people gathered around a table because I truly believe that relationships and bonds are strengthened and formed over the family meal,” she said. “So, for me, it’s really important to keep that alive and to find strategic ways to encourage people to do that… I’m gonna be using these meal kits at my house as well.”

Check out Home Chef’s website for more information about the brand’s collab with Curry.