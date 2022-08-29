Hamilton believes her business is the prey of unwarranted harassment because she’s advocating to stop the unfair treatment of people of color within the justice system and wrongful imprisonment. The entrepreneur decided to recently share the hate messages her magazine began receiving towards the end of Black History Month.

“I still haven’t really eaten, you know, and I’m barely sleeping…I’m angry, and I’m angry because this is a faceless enemy,” she told the WJZ, per CBS News.

“I’ve always gotten threats, but things really started up on the 20th [of February],” Hamilton added.