Mayo vows to “do better” after Saturday’s loss to Texas Tech

According to The Associated Press, Mayo shared screenshots of the vile messages on X, formerly Twitter, before deactivating his account on Sunday.

“I 100% deserve all the criticism in the world,” he wrote. “My performance was beyond pitiful today, and has been for a while now. … I can’t be perfect all the time. I’m sorry to our fans and my teammates, I will continue to get better.”

One of the game’s pivotal moments was Mayo’s missed three-pointer in the final seconds. He finished with five points on 1-of-7 shooting in the loss to Texas Tech.