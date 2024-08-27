Adult romance novels remain one of the most adored literature genres. From stories of finding happiness again after heartbreak or encountering an unlikely lover, these novels allow readers an escape into utopian bliss on every page. Some authors look to invoke laughter, while others focus on much more serious matters of love that may cause tears to fall.

These fiction literary works of art take readers on emotional rollercoasters, incorporating drama, passion, and even social issues. Here are just a few of the best adult romance novels of 2024. They’re more than worth the read.

Brooklyn by Tracy Brown

One of the best adult romance novels of 2024, “Brooklyn” follows the tale of Brooklyn Melody James. Brooklyn is a street-savvy New York City woman with a hustling spirit. She finds herself in an alluring yet dangerous drug operation and falls head over heels in love with Hassan, a key figure in the narcotics circle. As their romance unfolds, tragedy strikes, forcing Brooklyn to defend everything Hassan has built. Their love story is embroiled in suspense, a thrilling approach to adult romance.

The Kiss Countdown by Etta Easton

“The Kiss Countdown” focuses on event planner Amerie Price, who is experiencing a rough patch. The career-driven woman faces eviction after losing her job while simultaneously going through a painful separation. While running into her ex and his new lover at a coffee shop, Amerie acts quickly to save face. She lies, telling him that she is dating a fellow customer, astronaut Vincent Rogers.

After obliging to her quirky plan, he makes her an offer: keep the lie going for his family, who is eager for him to have a successful relationship. In exchange, Amerie gets free room and board, allowing her to invest in her own business. However, this plotting pair quickly finds themselves drawn to one another. What was once a scheme morphed into a genuine connection. If you’re a fan of the ‘fake dating’ trope, you’ll love this as one of the best adult romance novels of 2024.

When I Think of You by Myah Ariel

The main character of “When I Think of You” is Kaliya Wilson. Kaliya is a receptionist with big dreams of breaking into the movie industry. Unfortunately, after studying film in college with her former boyfriend, Danny Prescott, her filmmaking dreams didn’t exactly take off. However, Danny found much success in the industry and re-emerged in Kaliya’s life with the opportunity of a lifetime. After offering her a position in his upcoming production, the two began working together. However, old feelings creep back into the mix, though Kaliya’s trust does not come easy. The way these themes of trust and rekindled feelings are handled is why this is one of the best adult romance novels of 2024.

The Good Ones Are Taken by Taj McCoy

“The Good Ones Are Taken” focuses on Maggie, who is reeling after a nasty split from her boyfriend. That does not stop her from seeking her forever person, no matter how messy the dating scene is. Her best friends Savvy and Joan also look forward to Maggie finding a suitable partner to accompany her at their weddings. After encountering a few less-than-favorable men, Maggie meets a handsome doctor at the gym, with whom she quickly bonds. However, when her college friend, Garrett, comes into the picture, revealing that he’s in love with her, Maggie finds herself with two love interests and a difficult choice to make.

Out of Office by A.H. Cunningham

“Out of Office” is a tale of unlikely love between overachiever Genevieve Raymond and laid-back Adrián Nicolas. When Genevieve takes a much-needed vacation to Colón, Panama, she becomes wildly attracted to Adrián, her driver in the scenic city. Adrián also helps run his family’s hostel, another component Genevieve values about Adrián. For two weeks, the duo embark on a whirlwind romance, all with the looming realization that they’ll soon separate. However, with such intensity between them, Genevieve and Adrián wonder how or if a true relationship could flourish when they return to their regular lives once the holiday is over.