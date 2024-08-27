During senior year of high school, the beloved yearbook is one of the most prized memorabilia among teens as they prepare to exit. These professionally done scrapbooks of school memories date back centuries. The first known yearbook was produced in 1806 by the Yale class of that year. Since photography was not yet in use, the book included printed silhouettes of each student. Even with the advancement of technology and the ability for students to use photo editing apps such as Canva and PhotoGrid to create similar formats on their phones, yearbooks remain a popular element of the high school senior experience.

One of the most exciting aspects of the yearbook is the famous senior quotes. This allows graduating teens to offer their parting words of wisdom, reflection, and, oftentimes, comedy. Some teens lean on song lyrics, while others get creative to construct their own unique remarks to be remembered by. The beauty of these quotes is that there is no right or wrong way to create them. If you need a little help with crafting the perfect words for your senior quote, here are just a few ideas to use as a starting point.

Quotes Inspired by Movies

For film fans, finding a quote from your favorite movie can make for one of the best senior quotes to commemorate your senior year, and the things you were interested in at this time in your life. When you look back on this, you’ll be given a time capsule into what your life was like in the 2024/2025 school year.

“Every stressed senior has their day.” (Scarface) “Why so serious? A ‘C’ is still passing.” (The Joker) “Love means never having to say you’re sorry. Therefore, never apologize for your tardies.” (Love Story) “Just when I thought I was dropping out, they pulled me back in.” (The Godfather) “You is kind. You is smart. You is important.” (The Help)

Quotes Inspired by Music

For the musicians and music lovers alike, your favorite song lyrics are a classic choice. You can, of course, put your own unique twist on this trend by making it more applicable to you, as we’ve done in some of these senior quote examples.

“I keep my head high, I got my wings to carry me.” (J. Cole) “Every assignment won’t get an “A,” but that’s why I love tomorrow’s.” (GloRilla) “Cause whatever you love can be taken away, so live like it’s your dying day.” (Machine Gun Kelly) “Be careful what you say to someone today. Because tomorrow they might not be here, and you can’t take it back.” (Wiz Khalifa) “Don’t let your dreams go to waste.” (Future)

Funny Senior Quotes

You have one more shot to make your classmates laugh not only now, but years down the line when they look into their yearbooks to reflect. These are some of the best senior quotes for those looking to add a touch of humor to your yearbook.

“I spent 113,880 hours of my life at [Your School], and all I got was a piece of paper and a handshake. “Don’t follow your dreams. Follow me at [Your social media handle].” “Any pizza is a personal pizza if you try hard and believe in yourself.” “See, kids? I told you I was good-looking in high school.” “When the last bell rings, I might actually miss this place.” “When’s this due??” “They say nobody’s perfect, but here I am.”

Inspirational Senior Quotes

Of course, there’s always the inspirational route when it comes to your senior quote. Here are a few to try if you want to inspire your fellow seniors to succeed.