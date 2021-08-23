The BeyGOOD Foundation, established by Houston’s own Beyoncé, donated $100,000 to Texas Southern University’s Ocean of Soul Marching Band.

What is the donation for?

The grant will fund scholarships for band members, enhance recruitment and retention efforts, and upgrade band infrastructure and technology.

“We are deeply appreciative of the BeyGOOD Foundation for this significant demonstration of its commitment to empowering our student musicians and elevating their form of artistic expression,” Texas Southern University President J.W. Crawford III said.

How is Bey connected to the HBCU band?

Per Black Enterprise, the Ocean of Soul Marching band has close ties to Beyoncé after 200 band members performed with her during her 2024 NFL Christmas Day halftime show performance.

In a news release announcing the donation, band director Brian Simmons said, “The Ocean of Soul is known for its signature sound, precision, and choreography.” He continued, “Mrs. Knowles-Carter’s vision for the ‘Beyoncé Bowl’ challenged us to reach new heights, and our students met that challenge with energy, soul, and discipline. Being handpicked for this performance underscores the legacy of Texas Southern.”

The gift ‘exemplifies how philanthropy can uplift communities and ignite futures’

Charlie Coleman III, senior associate vice president of development & alumni engagement, said, “This partnership does more than support the Ocean of Soul — it opens doors for our students to engage with the arts in transformative ways, inspired by one of the most influential artists of our time. It exemplifies how philanthropy can uplift communities and ignite futures.”

Among her many philanthropic contributions is the LA Fire Relief Fund, where she has since distributed $3 million to over 200 residents. According to HBCU Buzz, as part of her “Beychella” performance, she launched the Homecoming Scholars Award Program, which awards $25,000 scholarships to students at several HBCUs.