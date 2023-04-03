On Monday, it was announced that 132 stores will reopen in two waves: 60 stores will reopen on May 1, and dozens more will reopen nationwide on May 15 and through early June. The news comes after more than nine stores reopened across six states on April 10, according to a news release and USA Today.

When did Big Lots file for bankruptcy?

Big Lots initially filed for bankruptcy in September, closing more than 400 stores in 2024, per NBC Chicago. Three months later, it announced that all remaining stores nationwide would close with a “going out of business” sale. However, it later negotiated with investment firm Gordon Brothers Retail Partners to transfer its brand, stores and distribution centers to Variety Wholesalers, which has acquired 200 to 400 Big Lots stores and two distribution centers, per CNN, Blavity and a news release.