Big Lots is making a major comeback, with over a hundred stores set to reopen in May following the retailer filing for bankruptcy protection in April.
On Monday, it was announced that 132 stores will reopen in two waves: 60 stores will reopen on May 1, and dozens more will reopen nationwide on May 15 and through early June. The news comes after more than nine stores reopened across six states on April 10, according to a news release and USA Today.
When did Big Lots file for bankruptcy?
Big Lots initially filed for bankruptcy in September, closing more than 400 stores in 2024, per NBC Chicago. Three months later, it announced that all remaining stores nationwide would close with a “going out of business” sale. However, it later negotiated with investment firm Gordon Brothers Retail Partners to transfer its brand, stores and distribution centers to Variety Wholesalers, which has acquired 200 to 400 Big Lots stores and two distribution centers, per CNN, Blavity and a news release.
What the Variety Wholesalers president says
The discount retail chain is known for affordable household items that shoppers can purchase reasonably. Now that Big Lots is reopening, Variety Wholesalers president and CEO Lisa Seigies said the company is returning to the American marketplace with better options for consumers.
“We’re excited to bring an additional 132 Big Lots! locations back to life in May,” Seigies said in a news release statement. “The customer response to the newly expanded assortment of fresh inventory and great deals has been overwhelmingly positive. The Big Lots! stores opening in May show our continued commitment to providing the best value to our customers with apparel for the family, everyday needs for the home, kitchen, and pantry plus a huge selection of famous brands. I couldn’t be prouder of the dedicated team who made it possible for us to serve these communities again!”
Complete list of stores opening in May
Alabama: Athens, Decatur, Dothan, Guntersville, Jasper, Mobile, Northport
Florida: Crystal River, Jacksonville, Marianna, Ormond Beach, Panama City
Georgia: Augusta, Brunswick, Buford, Cornelia, Dallas, Fort Oglethorpe, Marietta, Smyrna, Valdosta, Vidalia, Waycross
Indiana: Jasper
Kentucky: Campbellsville, Danville, Elizabethtown, Glasgow, Hazard, London, Middlesboro, Richmond, Somerset
Michigan: Burton, Flint, Port Huron, Shelby Township, Southgate
Mississippi: Southhaven
North Carolina: Belmont, Burlington, Clemmons, Dunn, Elizabeth City, Elkin, Fayetteville, Gastonia, Greensboro, Greenville, Hickory, Kinston, Lexington, Lincolnton, Mocksville, Mooresville, Mount Airy, Newton, Roanoke Rapids, Rocky Mount, Selma, Shelby, Southport, Statesville, Wake Forest, Wilkesboro, Wilson
Ohio: Alliance, Boardman, Bridgeport, Columbus, Elyria, Fremont, Grove City, Kettering, Lancaster, New Philadelphia, Reynoldsburg, Toledo, Warren, Wintersville
Pennsylvania: Bloomsburg, Camp Hill, Cleona, Du Bois, Dunmore, East Stroudsburg, Erie, Eynon, Franklin, Lehighton, Lewisburg, Meadville, New Castle
South Carolina: Easley, Greenwood, Lexington, Rock Hill, Seneca, Simpsonville, Spartanburg, West Columbia
Tennessee: Alcoa, Cleveland, Greeneville, Jefferson City, Johnson City, Knoxville, Morristown, Murfreesboro, Rogersville, Sevierville
Virginia: Chesapeake, Chester, Fredericksburg, Front Royal, Martinsville, North Chesterfield, North Prince George, Waynesboro, Winchester, Yorktown
West Virginia: Beckley, Bridgeport, Charleston, Elkins, Fairmont, Martinsburg, Oak Hill, Princeton
Details on store locations can be found at biglots.com.