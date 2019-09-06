Eugene “Big U” Henley Jr., the longtime leader of the Rollin 60s Neighborhood Crips in South Los Angeles, was charged in a federal complaint on Tuesday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office stated that Henley was part of the criminal operation known as Big U Enterprise, which allegedly committed racketeering crimes involving extortion, human trafficking, and fraud. The group, described as a “mafia-like organization,” is also accused of being responsible for the murder of a 21-year-old aspiring musician, according to KABC.

“The allegations in the complaint unsealed today reveal a criminal enterprise that engaged in murder, extortion, human trafficking, and fraud – all led by a supposed anti-gang activist and purported music entrepreneur who was nothing more than a violent street criminal,” Acting United States Attorney Joseph McNally said, per NBC Los Angeles.

Who is the Los Angeles gang leader known as Eugene “Big U” Henley Jr.?

Henley rose to prominence in the 1980s as a member of the South LA gang. He later became a well-known entertainment entrepreneur and portrayed himself as an activist. Henley continued to gain fame through regular appearances on podcasts and talk shows.

“Not only did the enterprise expand its power through violence, fear, and intimidation, but it also used social media platforms, documentaries, podcasts, interviews, and Henley’s reputation and status as an ‘O.G.’ (original gangster) to create fame for – and stoke fear of – the Big U Enterprise, its members, and its associates,” the DOJ stated.

The DOJ alleges that in 2021, Henley was involved in the killing of a musician signed to his label, Uneek Music. Authorities claim Henley paid the musician, identified in court documents as “RW,” to travel to Las Vegas to record music at a well-known producer’s studio. However, RW allegedly recorded a defamatory song about Henley. Officials say Henley then tracked down RW and shot him in the head.

What is Big U Enterprise?

The Big U Enterprise, which has reportedly been operating since 2010, allegedly defrauded numerous donors under the guise of a nonprofit organization. Officials say the group marketed itself as an initiative to keep kids out of trouble.

“But the Big U Enterprise allegedly used it as a front for fraudulent purposes and to insulate its members from suspicion by law enforcement,” the DOJ stated. “Henley allegedly embezzled large donations from celebrities and award-winning companies meant for Developing Options, which he immediately transferred to his personal bank account.”

If convicted, Henley could face life in federal prison.

Bricc Baby was also arrested

Another rapper, Bricc Baby, as well as rapper Luce Cannon, were also arrested, per TMZ. They are among the 10 overall that were taken into custody.

Big U denies what the DOJ is saying

Big U took to Instagram to deny the what the DOJ is saying. As TMZ reported, “He asks for prayers and says over the years he’s only done good and has helped elevate his family. He claims the allegations against him are ‘straight trash.’ Big U thanks his fans who are standing by him showing him love and support.”

In the Instagram videos, he said he was going to turn himself in to “deal with the indictment, which he calls ‘bull crap.'”