The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office has revealed the cause of death for 39-year-old news anchor Chauncy Glover. According to the report, the KCBS/KCAL Los Angeles news anchor died from acute intoxication caused by chloroethane and methamphetamine. Chloroethane, a colorless gas that numbs a person’s skin before medical procedures, is commonly used for ear piercings, skin biopsies, and sports injury treatments, per the Centers for Disease Control and Preventio. The manner of death has been ruled an accident, according to the report.

Emergency personnel found Glover unresponsive in his home on Nov. 5 and pronounced him dead at the scene, ABC 7 reported.

Glover worked in Houston for eight years as an anchor at ABC affiliate KTRK before joining KCAL News in 2023, per Deadline. The three-time News Emmy winner co-anchored the 5 and 11 p.m. newscasts with colleague Pat Harvey. He also reported for the 8 and 10 p.m. newscasts alongside Suzie Suh.

Glover’s KTRK biography states that he “was bitten by the news bug at the age of 5.” At that time, his father built him a mini anchor desk, which he used to perform a newscast for his family every Sunday after church, according to the biography.

Glover attended Troy University in Alabama, where he studied broadcast journalism, music, and theater. He began his television news career in Columbus, Georgia, working for CBS 47. Two years later, he joined Fox 30 in Jacksonville, Florida, as a special projects and general assignment reporter.

Glover continued his career at WDIV in Detroit, where he was a lead late-night reporter. During his time there, he created a mentorship program for teenage boys known as The Chauncy Glover Project. He was named Ambassador of the Year for his work with youth and received recognition from President Barack Obama for his mentorship efforts.

Glover’s family described him as a “beacon of light.”

“We, Sherry and Robert Glover, along with Chauncy’s beloved family, are devastated by the unimaginable loss of our beloved Chauncy,” the family stated, per Deadline. “He was more than a son and brother – he was a beacon of light in our lives and a true hero to his community. Chauncy’s compassion and dedication to helping others, especially through the Chauncy Glover Project, changed countless lives and inspired so many young men to pursue their dreams. His talent, warmth, and vision left an imprint on everyone who knew him, and the world is dimmer without him.”