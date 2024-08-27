Cash Money Records founder Bryan “Birdman” Williams remains one of the most profound music moguls in hip-hop. After launching his label alongside brother Ronald “Slim” Williams in 1991, the brothers worked tirelessly to grow the company. They signed their first act, Kilo G, before recruiting their friend, fellow New Orleans DJ Mannie Fresh, who became a critical part of Cash Money’s in-house production team. Together, they helped launch the careers of several artists who remain popular to this day, such as Lil Wayne, Juvenile, Drake, Nicki Minaj, and several others.



With over thirty years of experience in the industry, it’s no wonder that Birdman’s net worth has swelled to a reported $150 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Though many know him for his contributions to Southern rap music, numerous lucrative business deals have only ballooned his wealth, making him one of the most successful label heads within the culture.

Growing the Cash Money Records Imprint

The early Cash Money Records was met with tragedy, as first signee Kilo G and subsequent acts Pimp Daddy and Yella Boy had all been murdered by the mid-1990s. Lil Wayne was signed in 1995, followed by his Hot Boys groupmate, B.G. In 1997, Birdman added Juvenile and Turk to the mix, releasing their debut album, “Get It How U Live!” that same year. The popularity of the project helped Cash Money ink a $30 million deal with Universal Records in 1998. Their second album, “Guerrilla Warfare,” arrived under this partnership in 1999, achieving platinum status under the tutelage of Birdman and Slim.

Birdman was also pushing his own music, forming the rap duo Big Tymers with Mannie Fresh. They released several albums, including 1998’s “How Ya Luv That?” and “I Got That Work” two years later. The latter contained fan favorites, “Get Your Roll On” and “#1 Stunna”. Thanks to these tracks, “I Got That Work” went platinum. Big Tymers’ 2002 album, “Hood Rich,” spawned one of the biggest singles of their careers, “Still Fly,” which earned the pair a Grammy nomination and propelled “Hood Rich” to platinum status. Unfortunately, Cash Money went through a mass exodus of sorts when Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, and B.G. all left the label.

Birdman turned his focus to solo music and worked more closely with Wayne. He released his self-titled album in November 2002, which was certified gold just months later. Three years later, he followed up with “Fast Money,” which was another commercial victory. Birdman and Wayne made waves by releasing their first joint project, “Like Father, Like Son,” an ode to their relationship, with Wayne long regarding his boss as a dad-like figure in his life. The album arrived in October 2006, achieving massive success with singles “Stuntin’ Like My Daddy” and “Leather So Soft.” In the years that passed, Wayne launched his own Young Money Cash Money label through Birdman’s initial company. Through this branch, he introduced Nicki Minaj, Tyga, and Drake. Thanks to owning all publishing from the artists currently and formerly signed to Cash Money and its subsidiary, Birdman continues to make around $20 million yearly from their records.

Birdman Launched a Successful Clothing Line

While he was busy making Cash Money into a powerful company, Birdman also found time to venture into the fashion industry. In 2004, he inked a deal with the footwear brand, Lugz. It’s unknown how much the brand fronted the executive to be the face of his own Birdman Lugz shoe. However, he revealed to Complex’s Sneaker Shopping that he was selling at least one million pairs of the shoes each quarter of the deal. In return, the company purchased his houses, adding to Birdman’s net worth. The most notable was a New Orleans property for $3 million.

In 2013, Birdman launched two clothing houses, Rich Gang and YMCMB, named after his two branches of Cash Money. The companies carried hoodies, hats, shirts, and other clothing items. At the time of this writing, both websites for the companies appear to have been shut down. Though unfortunate, that has not swayed Birdman’s net worth or income flow. He continues to thrive and grow the careers of upcoming artists.