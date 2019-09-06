One of North Carolina‘s most popular holiday events is coming back as the region recovers from Hurricane Helene. Biltmore Estate, which will also reopen on Nov. 2, went to Instagram to announce that it’s bringing back the beloved tradition, Christmas at Biltmore.
“For more than 125 years, Biltmore has been a witness to the resilience of this community,” the group announced. “The compassion and resolve of our region have been rising every day from beneath the weight of this storm. Thanks to the incredible work of so many generous people, recovery is happening all around us.”
Visitors flock to Biltmore’s 8,000-acre property in Asheville, North Carolina every year to celebrate the holiday event, Southern Living reported. The Biltmore Estate was one of the many properties that faced serious damage when Hurricane Helene tore up the region about three weeks ago. According to Local 12, Biltmore Estate stated that its property sustained severe damage during the hurricane as “wind damage was extensive to grounds and some structures.” Many of the homes and businesses in Biltmore Village were completely devastated by flood waters.
The Biltmore family pledged $2 million dollars to relief efforts after the hurricane devastated the community, per Southern Living. According to a statement from the family, The Biltmore Relief Fund for WNC aims to “provide critical and immediate financial relief for people in need, including supporting employees in crisis, providing support to area non-profits aiding the region and investing in recovery.”
Per Southern Living, The Biltmore Estate is regarded as one of the state’s crown jewels and a critical historical landmark, as well as an important economic resource for the community.
“Western North Carolina has been our family’s home for more than 125 years, and we are devastated to see Helene’s impact on our region,” Bill Cecil, Jr., President and CEO of Biltmore, said in a statement, per Southern Living. “We remain committed to supporting our employees and neighbors in the aftermath of this unprecedented storm and the long-term recovery efforts. Now more than ever, we must work together to stabilize and rebuild this community.”