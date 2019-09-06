The Biltmore family pledged $2 million dollars to relief efforts after the hurricane devastated the community, per Southern Living. According to a statement from the family, The Biltmore Relief Fund for WNC aims to “provide critical and immediate financial relief for people in need, including supporting employees in crisis, providing support to area non-profits aiding the region and investing in recovery.”

Per Southern Living, The Biltmore Estate is regarded as one of the state’s crown jewels and a critical historical landmark, as well as an important economic resource for the community.

“Western North Carolina has been our family’s home for more than 125 years, and we are devastated to see Helene’s impact on our region,” Bill Cecil, Jr., President and CEO of Biltmore, said in a statement, per Southern Living. “We remain committed to supporting our employees and neighbors in the aftermath of this unprecedented storm and the long-term recovery efforts. Now more than ever, we must work together to stabilize and rebuild this community.”